Year Ender 2023: 'Jawan' to 'Gadar 2' highest-grossing Bollywood films of this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : 2023 has proven to be a fantastic year for Bollywood as several long-lasting box office records were shattered this year. Starting from 'Pathaan' to 'Animal', the film industry has delivered several hit films this year.

Check out the list of Indian films which made a mark at the box office this year:

1. Jawan

Helmed by Atlee, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer action thriller film 'Jawan' was the biggest hit of this year. The film has minted approx. Rs 1143.59 crore (Gross Worldwide). The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

2. Gadar 2

The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer period action drama film is currently the second highest Hindi grosser film. In India the film minted approx. Rs 520 crore and emerged as a blockbuster.

3. Animal

'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rahmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri is one of the most successful films of 2023. Released on December 1, the film raked in over Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office.

4. Pathaan

SRK's action thriller film, helmed by Siddharth Anand was among the biggest hits of this year. Released in January 2023 the film minted over Rs 1050 crore gross at the global box office. The film also starred John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

5. Tiger 3

Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, the action thriller film is one the biggest hits of 2023. The film minted Rs 463 crores gross worldwide.

6. Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The Karan Johar directorial, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt received massive responses from the fans and the film ranked over Rs 300 crore at the global box office.

7. The Kerala Story

'The Kerala Story' starring Adah Sharma, depicted how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan. The film emerged to be a blockbuster and minted over Rs 300 crore at the global box office.

8. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi in the lead roles and was among the highest grossing films of this year. The film collected over Rs 201 crore gross worldwide.

9. OMG 2

Despite having a box office clash with Sunny Deol starrer 'Gadar 2' the film turned out to be a hit. Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles the film collected approximately Rs 220 crore worldwide.

10. Adipurush

Starring south actor Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film faced a lot of backlash due to its content. Despite that, the film reportedly collected around Rs 140 crore (Hindi version) at the domestic box office.

