Year Ender 2025: The biggest newsmakers and flare-ups that shook B-town

Mumbai, Dec 29 B-town has witnessed some of the biggest scandals and rows in 2025. Be it interpersonal dynamics between the members of the fraternity, security threats or trade wars, the industry has been through a dramatic year.

As the year draws to close, here are some of the biggest controversies that shook up B-town:

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: At the start of the year, Saif was attacked by an intruder with a knife at his Bandra residence. The intruder attempted a robbery at the actor’s house when the two ended up in a scuffle in the wee hours. The actor was seriously injured, sparking widespread discussion about celebrity security and public concern.

‘Sardaar Ji 3’ makers casting Pakistani talents: The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film drew a lot of criticism over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir following Pahalgam attacks and Operation Sindoor. The controversy reflected broader tensions in cross-border casting choices. Diljit decided not to release the film in India.

Shilpa Shetty deepfake: The Bombay High Court ruled that manipulated AI videos of the actress must be deleted, highlighting rising concerns over AI misuse and personality rights online.

Deepika Padukone’s high-profile exit from ‘Spirit’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel: Deepika opted out of ‘Spirit’ and was shown the door by the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel. This came amid reported disagreements over working conditions (like eight-hour shift demands) and contract terms, sparking industry debates on work-life balance and fairness.

‘Hera Pheri 3’ casting: The behind-the-scenes conflicts among actors and producers created public friction around this eagerly awaited franchise.

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ release dispute: A clash between theatre chain PVR Inox and the filmmakers over releasing the movie directly on streaming led to courtroom drama about rights and exclusivity windows.

Ranveer Singh ‘Kantara’ controversy: The actor found himself at the centre of a controversy when his playful reference to cultural elements in ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ sparked online criticism and forced him to apologize for the perceived insensitivity.

Akshaye Khanna’s exit from ‘Drishyam 3’: Akshaye Khanna, who impressed audiences with his recent roles, has unexpectedly opted out of ‘Drishyam 3’, igniting significant industry chatter and media coverage. Media reports suggest the split stemmed from disagreements over remuneration and creative aspects of his role. After a string of strong performances, the actor is said to have sought a substantial fee increase, with figures like INR 21 crore being mentioned, which the ‘Drishyam 3’ makers were reportedly uncomfortable matching within their budget.

Recently, a clip from A. P. Dhillon’s went viral allegedly showing A. P. Dhillon kissing Tara Sutaria. The next few shots in the clip show the actress’ boyfriend Veer Pahariya feeling uncomfortable with the proximity between the actress and the Punjabi star. The Internet flared up as the clip went viral with netizens criticizing the actress for her conduct on stage, and expressing sympathy for Veer Pahariya. Social media quickly turned the clip into a talking point, with opinions split between those calling the gesture inappropriate and others dismissing it as harmless stage chemistry. The episode fueled relationship speculation and meme culture. The controversy is driven largely by online perception rather than confirmed conflict.

