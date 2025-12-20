Yearender 2025: A look at the most-talked-about celebrity weddings everyone couldn't stop talking about

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : The year 2025 turned out to be quite remarkable for celebrity weddings, with stars from Bollywood, Hollywood, and music stepping into new chapters of their lives. From intimate, low-key ceremonies to globally watched celebrations, several star couples tied the knot. Here's a look at the couples whose weddings defined 2025 and kept the watchers buzzing all year long.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Raj Nidimoru

One of the most talked-about weddings of 2025 arrived with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru's traditional yet intimate wedding. Known for being private, Samantha and Raj surprised everyone by dropping pictures from their temple wedding. For their special day, Raj opted for a white kurta paired with a beige Nehru jacket, while Samantha looked stunning in a red and gold saree, accentuated with fresh flowers adorning her hair.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRtrePWET2L/

Armaan Malik - Aashna Shroff

After dating for a couple of years, singer Armaan Malik and his girlfriend Aashna Shroff have now solemnised their relationship in a traditional wedding ceremony. Armaan released a special wedding EP with Aashna, capturing the essence of their relationship through song. They also hosted a grand reception, which was attended by several celebrities from B-town.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEUDw6Gs97M/

Prajakta Koli - Vrishank Khanal

Content Creator and actor Prajakta Koli, better known by her social media moniker 'Mostly Sane', tied the knot with her longtime beau, Vrishank Khanal. Her wedding ceremony, which was held amidst the landscapes of Kajrat, was a beautiful and private affair with family and close friends. The couple dated for more than a decade before getting married.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGgI20IMRw7/

Prateik Smita Patil - Priya Banerjee

Prateik married Priya on Valentine's Day and shared a couple of pictures from their wedding ceremony. Adding to the grandeur, Prateik and Priya wore ethereal ensembles from a special collection by Tarun Tahiliani and Jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House. They were twinning in ivory and gold ensembles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGDcqLMtDUh/

Aadar Jain - Alekha Advani

Actor Aadar Jain got married to his longtime girlfriend Alekha Advani in February this year, surrounded by their closest friends and family members. Several prominent Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding ceremony, including Aadar's cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan were also present. The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa in January.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFcbgrXyLA7/

Hina Khan - Rocky Jaiswal

Longtime couple Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal got married in an intimate ceremony. The couple also shared dreamy pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony. In the images, Hina and Rocky could be seen signing their marriage registration papers. The lovebirds opted for a civil ceremony instead of a traditional one.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKeodrtoawY/

Selena Gomez - Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in September. The intimate wedding reportedly included A-list guests such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, according to Page Six. For the wedding, both the bride and groom wore stunning Ralph Lauren ensembles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPH6AbikoLG/

Demi Lovato - Jordan Lutes

Singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes got married in a romantic ceremony in California. The singer wore a custom "pearl white" Vivienne Westwood gown with a corset bodice and a cathedral-style tulle veil for the occasion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQHaF27lV6z/?img_index=4

George Daniel - Charli XCX

The '360' singer got married to her longtime boyfriend, The 1975 drummer George Daniel, in July. The ceremony took place in London, with an intimate gathering of just a few friends and family members. All of Daniel's bandmates, except singer Matty Healy, were present at the wedding, as per Page Six.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO816ICEdT2/?img_index=1

Kristen Stewart - Dylan Meyer

Actress Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home in April. This development came over three years after Stewart confirmed her engagement to Meyer. For the wedding, Meyer chose an off-white minidress composed of a sheer top and a satin skirt, while Stewart was dressed in a grey miniskirt and blouse set with a white shirt underneath.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DI1fhMoJcCZ/

Jeff Bezos - Lauren Sanchez

One of the most high-profile weddings took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, which had fewer than 200 guests in attendance for the three-day celebration, according to E! News. The guest list included many high-profile names, such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and Karlie Kloss.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLauL2FyWKO/

Going with it, it won't be wrong to say that each wedding was as unique as the couples wanted for themselves.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor