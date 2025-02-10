"Yeh bilkul bhi hamara culture nahi hai...": B Praak cancels appearance on BeerBiceps, slams Ranveer Allahbadia's comments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : Singer B Praak has withdrawn from an upcoming appearance on BeerBiceps' podcast following a wave of backlash against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

The singer took to his Instagram account to share a video announcing his decision and expressed his disappointment with the content promoted by Allahbadia.

In the video, B Praak strongly condemned the crass jokes and offensive comments.

The singer also shared that he had initially agreed to appear on the podcast but decided to withdraw due to the "pathetic thinking" and "offensive language" being promoted.

"Radhe Radhe, doston! Kaise ho aap sab? Main na yaar, ek podcast mein jaane wala tha abhi, jo BeerBiceps ka tha, par humne cancel kar diya. Kyun? Kyunki aapko pata hai ki waha kaisi pathetic thinking hai aur kaise shabd use kiye ja rahe hain? Samay Raina ke show pe jo ho raha hai, yeh hamara Indian culture nahi hai. Yeh bilkul bhi hamara culture nahi hai," B Praak said in the video.

Slamming the nature of the discussions on the show, the singer questioned how such content could be considered comedy. "Aap apne parents ki kaunsi stories bata rahe ho? Aap unki kaunsi baatein kar rahe ho? Kis tareeke se baatein kar rahe ho? Yeh comedy hai? This is not at all comedy! Yeh stand-up comedy toh bilkul bhi nahi hai. Logon ko gaaliyan dena, logon ko gaaliyan sikhanayeh kaunsi generation hai? Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha ki yeh generation kaunsi hai?"

B Praak also lashed out at Ranveer Allahbadia, stating that his actions contradicted his usual promotion of "Sanatan Dharma and spirituality."

"Aur yeh Ranveer Allahbadia, aap Sanatan Dharma ko promote karte ho, spirituality ki baat karte ho. Aapke podcast pe itne bade-bade log aate hain, itne bade sant aate hain, aur fir bhi aapki soch itni ghatiya hai?" he said.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DF5F4ohy3X8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The controversy began after Ranveer Allahbadia made indecent and offensive comments on India's Got Latent, which went viral, leading to widespread backlash. The remark, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" was widely criticized for being offensive and distasteful.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting that his comments were "inappropriate" and that he "had a lapse in judgment."

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said in a video posted on his X account.

He also acknowledged concerns about his influence on young audiences.

"The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been my learning from this whole experience," he added.

Allahbadia said he had requested the show's creators to remove the offensive sections from the episode.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleging that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women. The complaint also said that the remarks were made to gain popularity and financial benefit through online broadcasts.

