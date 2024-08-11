'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Aditi Bhatia's grandmom turns 85, holds special party

Mumbai, Aug 11 Actress Aditi Bhatia on Sunday gave a peek into her 'nani's 85th birthday, and it is nothing but heartwarming.

The young diva, who has 6.4 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video which shows Aditi celebrating her grandmother's birthday.

In the snippet we can see Aditi looking pretty in a black halter neck dress and hugging her 'nani'.

There is also a glimpse of a delicious cake, and Aditi's furry friends.

The post is captioned as: "Our nani turned 85 yesterday."

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is best known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in the show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

The show which aired on Star Plus, was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and starred Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Ruhanika Dhawan.

She has been a part of shows like -- 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna', 'Tashan-e-Ishq'.

Aditi also appeared in the movie 'Vivah', in which she essayed the role of young Poonam.

The 2006 romantic drama, written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao as lead, alongside Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, Samir Soni and Lata Sabharwal.

She was also a part of 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'The Train', 'Chance Pe Dance', and 'Sargoshiyan'.

Aditi has also featured in 'Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza', 'Comedy Circus', and 'Khatra Khatra Khatra'.

