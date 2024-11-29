'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame Abhishek Verma gets engaged to gf Iditri Goel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Actor Abhishek Verma, known for his role in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', is now engaged to his girlfriend, Iditri Goel.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a series of stunning pictures from their engagement.

Abhishek looked dashing in a black ethnic outfit, while Iditri shone in a navy-blue saree. The couple posed with their engagement rings with bright smiles.

Along with the pictures, Abhishek also added a caption calling Iditri his "wife" and celebrating their journey together.

"From listening 'so much attitude he has' to 'he's the sweetest'.. it's been nothing less than a film's story. The days we have spent together were beautiful, and I feel complete to start my life's most precious chapter with you. Thank you, God, for introducing me to the person whom I can annoy forever. My friend, my wife, and my life. I love you," read his post.

Check out his post

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC59QO9SiwQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Soon after the actor shared the picture, his brother and 'Munjya' actor took to his Instagram story to send his love and best wishes to them.

Abhishek gained fame playing Aditya Bhalla in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', where he was the on-screen son of Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel. His character and chemistry with co-actors like Krishna Mukherjee made him a fan favorite.

Talking about his brother Abhay Verma was last seen in the horror-comedy 'Munjya'.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. It also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj.

The film follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and how he wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma of The Family Man fame. In the film, Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu.

