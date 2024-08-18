'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame Aditi Bhatia gives sneak peek into her closet at new home

Mumbai, Aug 18 The young diva Aditi Bhatia has given a glimpse into arranging her huge closet at her new residence, saying 'it takes an army'.

The actress, who has 6.4 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a video wherein we can see a massive pile of clothes lying on the floor. Her furry friend Murphy can be seen sitting amidst the clothes.

She captioned it as: "I love u".

In another video, we can see Aditi wearing a blue half sleeves tee-shirt and white trousers. She is seen arranging her numerous shoes in the closet, with the help of her team.

The video is captioned as: "It takes an army... But so happy it's coming together".

The 24-year-old is best known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in the show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. The show which aired on Star Plus, was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and starred Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Ruhanika Dhawan.

She has been a part of shows like -- 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna', 'Tashan-e-Ishq'.

Aditi also appeared in the movie 'Vivah', in which she essayed the role of young Poonam. The 2006 romantic drama, written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao as lead, alongside Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, Samir Soni and Lata Sabharwal.

She was also a part of 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'The Train', 'Chance Pe Dance', and 'Sargoshiyan'.

Aditi has also featured in 'Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza', 'Comedy Circus', and 'Khatra Khatra Khatra'.

