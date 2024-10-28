'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2 to start streaming this November

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 The second season of Netflix's 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' is all set to hit the streaming giant this November.

Gurmeet Choudhary is the latest addition to the cast, which already includes Shweta Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin. On Monday, the makers unveiled the show's poster and announced that 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2' will be released on November 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The second season is produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd and helmed by Sidharth Sengupta as the director, writer, and showrunner.

Excited about the show, Sidharth Sengupta, the creator and director of the series, in a press note, said, "Season 1's intense love triangle between Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha now evolves into an extraordinary love quad in Season 2. The response to the first season's obsessive love story, music, and masala was overwhelming. This time, we're diving even deeper into each character's gray tones, amping up the wild twists and unexpected turns. The new cast adds even more excitement, and I can't wait to see how fans react to this season's unpredictable ride. Netflix has always been a great creative partner and working on season 2 established that even further!"

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added, "We are delighted to announce the return of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein with S2. This is one show that fans never tire of asking about its next season. In S2, we are returning with heightened drama, thrill, and suspense in this jaw-dropping romantic thriller. Sidharth Sengupta is such a detailed creator and together we have collaborated to ensure that fans enjoy the next chapter of Purva and Vikrant's twisted love story, a subversion of this genre like never before."

Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Arunoday Singh, Varun Badola, Brijendra Kala, Anant Joshi, Surya Sharma, Shashi Verma, Anjuman Saxena, and Hetal Gada are also a part of the show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor