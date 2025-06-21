‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Fame Lataa Saberwal Confirms Separation from Husband Sanjeev Seth

Popular TV and Film star Lata Saberwal recently announced that she and her husband Sanjeev Seth are no longer together. She informed that they have ended their 15 years of marriage. The couple got to no each other on the sets of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame actress Lata Saberwal and actor Sanjeev Seth are getting divorced. Lata Saberwal revealed this news by sharing a post on social media. The couple have two have a son. Lata has thanked Sanjeev Seth in the post. She has also requested the media and fans to give her privacy on this occasion.

Lata Sabharwal and Sanjeev Seth are both popular in the Hindi TV industry. They have worked in many serials. In the serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', they played the role of husband and wife. Lata and Sanjeev Seth tied the knot in mid-2010. In 2013, they had a son. His name is Aarav Seth. Now, after 15 years of marriage, they have decided to separate. Sharing a post on Instagram, she wrote, "After a long silence... I announce today that my husband Sanjeev Seth and I have decided to separate. I am grateful to him for giving me a loving son, and I wish him all the best for the future."

She further writes, "I request everyone to give me and my family privacy on this occasion. Do not contact anyone to ask questions regarding this. Thank you."

Also Read: World Music Day Special: 12 Iconic Songs of Shreya Ghoshal That Define Her Legacy as the No. 1 Singer and Soulful Voice of India

Lata and Sanjeev Seth's decision after so many years has shocked many. Sanjeev Seth has also appeared in many Hindi serials. Lata Sabharwal was his second wife, while his first wife was Marathi actress Resham Tipnis. He got married in 1993. He also has two children, Rishika and Manav, from Resham. He divorced Resham Tipnis in 2004. He also revealed that he had taken the children's permission before proposing to Lata Sabharwal.