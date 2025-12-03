Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Raj Purohit and Wife Sheena Bajaj Reveal Son’s Face and Name, Share Emotional Note

Raj Purohit, who is popularly known for his role 'Armaan Poddar' in popular daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai , welcomed a baby boy with wife, actress Sheena Bajaj. Couple who are quite active on social media, recently revealed their three months old son's face and name.

While announcing baby's name Sheena and Raj wrote a sweet message which made fans emotional, " My little miracle is arrived with ur blessings and prayers these tiny hands n feet need ur blessings n prayers to grow pls bless my baby Aarush Bajaj Purohit," caption read.

The couple shared an adorable collage photo, in which cute Aarush's hands, feet and his face can be seen. The cuteness in this photo is very much liked by the fans, and fans are showering praise on it. Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj are known as one of the cutest couples in the TV industry. They got married in a private ceremony on January 22, 2019. After almost six years of marriage, they welcomed their first child in 2025 and are now enjoying parenthood.

Raj is currently seen in TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hein opposite Samridhi Sharma. While Sheena Bajaj is also popular tv actress known for her role Dolly Singh in the Disney channel sitcom Best of Luck Nikki. She has also worked in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi, Thapki Pyar Ki and Khatmal E Ishq.