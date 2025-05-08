Yellowstone sequel 'Y: Marshals' in works, Luke Grimes set to reprise his role

Washington DC [US], May 8 : The sequel of 'Yellowstone' has finally been given a greenlight by CBS. The sequel is tentatively titled 'Y: Marshals', reported Deadline.

The CBS network has ordered the Yellowstone sequel Y: Marshals (working title) for its midseason lineup.

As per the outlet, the new drama will feature Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton, who joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals. It will air on Sundays at 9 P.M.

The official logline has Kayce "combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence," as quoted by Deadline.

Y: Marshals joins another Yellowstone spinoff series, headlined by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, which was announced last December.

It will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios with Sheridan along with David C. Glasser executive producing for 101 Studios as well as John Linson, Art Linson, Hudnut, Luke Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari. Hudnut will serve as executive producer and showrunner, reported Deadline.

Yellowstone is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series which ran for five seasons starred Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and Kelsey Asbille in the lead roles.

