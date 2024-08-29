Yellowstone shares season 5 first look pics without Kevin Costner

Washington [US], August 29 : Yellowstone has released the first photos from the much-awaited second half of its fifth season.

The pictures feature key characters like Beth Dutton (played by Kelly Reilly), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Wes Bentley (Jaime Dutton), and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). However, notably missing from the photos is Kevin Costner, who portrayed the show's patriarch, John Dutton.

Costner, who exited the show after the first half of season five, confirmed that he would not return.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said, "I gave this thing five seasons. I was really happy to do it. And I don't need drama. So, let's just take that drama away, let's take the guessing [away]. The fans have been way too good to me. And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them."

"It was a necessary decision to say, 'Hey, OK, I don't want to really talk about this anymore. It's time to move on," he said.

Although Costner will no longer appear in the show, he remains contractually involved as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter, there are reports that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are in talks to extend their roles beyond the fifth season, keeping the show's future alive.

Apart from Yellowstone, a new sequel series titled The Madison is in the works, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox. The show will focus on a New York City family dealing with grief and forming human connections in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

Yellowstone will return on Sunday, November 10.

The show continues to chronicle the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The series explores their battles with shifting alliances, unsolved murders, and constant conflicts with an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.

