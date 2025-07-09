‘Yes, It’s Tough But Stars Have a Choice’: Ram Kapoor Reacts to 8-Hour Workday Debate amid Deepika Padukone, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Controversy

Ram Kapoor is making headlines for his sudden weight loss and his recently released web series 'Mistry'. Amid the ongoing debate about the working hours in entertainment industry Ram Kapoor has gave his reaction. In an interview actor said that ‘Yes, It’s Tough But Stars Have a Choice’.

While talking to zoom Ram, "I am going to complain about long hours? I should go slap myself in the bathroom. It’s as simple as that." He further added that during the four-month schedule, there were times when neither he nor director Rishabh slept for three days. However, he feels he doesn't have the right to complain. "Whenever I want a break, I take a two-month break and go diving in the Maldives, or wherever I like. Whenever I want to work, I work on my terms. And I’m going to complain?"

Also Read: Makers of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's 'Badass' release stylish first look poster of actor in film

Ram admitted that industry working hours are "absolutely insane," but believes actors at his level and above have the privilege to choose their working conditions and are therefore working by choice. "I’ve reached a point where I simply cannot complain. I don’t have the right to," he stated.