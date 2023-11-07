"Yes the movie is incomplete": Lady Killer's director confirms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : 'The Lady Killer' director Ajay Bahl on Tuesday broke his silence on the recent reports which stated that the Arjun Kapoor - Bhumi Pednekar starrer film was "incomplete."

'The Lady Killer' was released on November 3, and none of the lead cast promoted the film on their social media platforms and the reason behind a silent release was unclear.

However, director Ajay Bahl has now spoken up on the rumours.

Ajay took to a comment section of a YouTube channel and wrote, "To confirm, yes the movie is incomplete. 30 pages of the 117-page screenplay were never shot. A huge number of connecting scenes, Arjun and Bhumi's entire romance, Bhumi's dependence on alcohol, Ajrun's sense of being trapped and losing everything and having to run from town, his sense of total despair, all these psychological beats are missing. So yes, it's no surprise that the film feels choppy and disjointed and one finds it hard to connect with the characters."

He also addressed the rumours of the actor's rift with him and wrote, "Now, about the rumours floating out here, as director, it was extremely painful to shoot The Ladykiller, but absolutely not because of the actors. Arjun and Bhumi were sheer joy to work with. They gave their heart and soul to the film. The problem lay elsewhere but that is another story."

Ajay Bahl has previously helmed projects like Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Blurr' and Akshaye Khanna's 'Section 375'.

