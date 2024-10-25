Yesha Rughani: ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ will inspire women to stand up for themselves

Mumbai, Oct 25 Actress Yesha Rughani, who will be seen in the courtroom drama “Rab Se Hai Dua,” hopes it inspires women to find their voice when they feel their worth is being compromised.

Yesha, who portrays Ibaadat, said: "Through Ibaadat's journey, we are aiming to deliver a powerful message—women must prioritize their dignity in any relationship.” “Ibaadat's decision to stand up for herself and her ability to walk away from a marriage where her basic self-respect was shattered is something I feel strongly about. This role has been incredibly important to me, and I hope it inspires women to find their voice when they feel their worth is being compromised." She added that the upcoming courtroom drama has been a challenging yet fulfilling experience for her as an actor. “After reading the script, I knew this scene had to make a lasting impact, so I spent a lot of time preparing to deliver those crucial dialogues with conviction.” “The atmosphere on set was emotional, and after we wrapped up, the crew's applause was overwhelming. I feel deeply connected to Ibaadat’s journey and am hopeful that it will resonate with women across the country who need a reminder of their own strength.” In the show’s upcoming courtroom drama, Yesha’s character Ibaadat finds herself facing the ultimate betrayal by her sister Mannat and her husband, Subhaan, who stands by silently as Mannat falsely accuses Ibaadat of being an unfaithful wife.

This moment of betrayal becomes a turning point in Ibaadat’s journey, as she chooses self-respect over the love and devotion she once had for her husband. The show aims to deliver a strong social message about the importance of self-worth, with Ibaadat’s journey exemplifying the growing movement of women asserting their agency, choosing to walk away from toxic relationships, and reclaiming their self-esteem. “Rabb Se Hai Dua” airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor