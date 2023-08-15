Yo Yo Honey Singh brings special song ‘Soul’ for all independent women

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Finally, Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh unveiled the "special song" titled ‘Soul’ on Tuesday featuring actor Nia Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Music treated fans with the full song video and captioned it, “Feel the energy surge, as #Soul by #YoYoHoneySingh takes center stage SONG OUT NOW!”

This song is all about independent women.

Nia Sharma perfectly shows the struggles women go through to get successful in life.

Earlier, sharing the news about his new song, Honey Singh wrote,

“This August !! watch out for this special song of my lifetime SOUL ( FOR ALL THE INDEPENDENT WOMEN) Keep blessing yoyohoneysinghaaa!!!”

To this post, Nia reacted and said, “Thankssssssss for the opportunity @yoyohoneysingh … It has been so awesome . And this song is love.”

Meanwhile, Honey Singh recently finished shooting for his highly anticipated documentary feature film.

Mozez Singh has helmed the project.

Announcing the project's wrap, Honey Singh took to Instagram and penned a note of gratitude.

"Its a wrap of my documentary!! It was a crazy emotional ride for me i want to thnk my director saab @mozezsingh , my producer @guneetmonga for crafting it with love n faith !! Its been almost 1.5yr we been shooting this n finally its gonna come out in few months exclusively on @netflix_in STAY TUNED TO WATCH WHATS REALLY A REAL SIDE OF ME #jaibholenath #satnamwaheguru," he wrote, adding a picture of himself wth Mozez Singh.

Produced by the Oscar-award-winning Sikhya Entertainment and directed by Mozez Singh, Honey Singh will take his fans through the unseen and unheard chapters of his life with his raw and candid revelations that capture his highs as well as the lows.

The docu-film captures his personal and professional journey, with behind-the-scenes moments straight from Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh himself alongside sit-downs with his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side through it all. As per Honey Singh, the documentary film will give everyone an "honest" account of his life.

"I have spoken about my personal & career issues in the media before but I've never been able to bare it all. I have received tremendous love from my fans, and they deserve to know the whole story. This Netflix docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life, my upbringing, where I've been and my current journey to return stronger," he shared.

The release date for the project has not been disclosed yet.

