Yo Yo Honey Singh calls Sonu Sood ‘pride of Punjab’

Mumbai, Nov 18 Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has heaped praise on actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, whom he referred to as his “big brother” and called him the “pride of Punjab.”

Honey Singh took to Instagram, where he shared a posing next to Sonu, who was born in Moga, Punjab in 1973 and was raised in Nagpur.

“Respect to my big brother @sonu_sood THE PRIDE OF PUNJAB #punjabi #punjab @kiki.ziani,” the rapper, who hails from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Honey Singh is joining hands with dancing diva Nora Fatehi for the music video titled “Payal.”

On November 17, the makers released the teaser of the song on social media, captioning it: "It’s time for the next BIG THING. THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO OF #Payal by @yoyohoneysingh featuring @norafatehi & @paradox.here drops tomorrow. From the album #Glory #tseries #BhushanKumar @mihirgulati @rdmmedia @itsrdm." In the teaser, both Nora and Honey look promising, generating excitement for the upcoming release.

Earlier, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a behind-the-scenes reel, revealing that they filmed the music video in bone-chilling -3 degrees Celsius. He praised Nora for her dedication, calling her “legendary” and “super hard-working.”

“Payal” marks Nora’s first collaboration with Honey Singh. The upbeat track is set to be released on November 18 and is from Singh's highly anticipated album ‘Glory’.

Meanwhile, Sonu earlier this month supported a small dhaba business in Uttarakhand.

Sonu posted a video featuring a group of local dhaba owners.

In the clip, he is heard saying, “Today, we are in Alwar, and from here, we are going to Vrindavan. These are our brothers standing here from Uttarakhand, and they run a dhaba where they have employed 70 people. It's always said that the people from Uttarakhand make very good food.”

“They all have left their homes to work here, and they are working very hard. So, all Uttarakhand people keep working hard and keep bringing smiles to the faces.”

Sharing the video, the actor wrote in the caption, “Uttarakhand walon ka jawaab nahin #supportsmallbusiness.”

The 51-year-old actor is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming action-packed thriller “Fateh.” The thriller stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor