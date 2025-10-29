Yo Yo Honey Singh calls working with Ajay Devgn in Jhoom Sharaabi 'pure fun'

Mumbai, Oct 29 Before treating the movie buffs with the much-discussed sequel "De De Pyaar De 2" on November 14, the makers are adding to the buzz with the catchy music of the forthcoming drama.

After "Raat Bhar", the makers decided to crank up the energy with a wedding banger, "Jhoom Sharaabi" featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Crooned and composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the peppy number has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Honey Singh has also provided the lyrics for the drama.

Talking about "Jhoom Sharaabi", Honey Singh revealed that he wanted to come up with a song that is able to pull everyone on the dance floor with its beats.

“Jhoom Sharaabi sets the mood the moment it drops! I wanted a track that pulls everyone to the floor, from the cool uncles to the crazy cousins," he shared.

Sharing his experience of uniting with Ajay again, Honey Singh added, "Working with Ajay sir again was pure fun, packed with energy and masti. This one’s made for every shaadi where the OGs lead the party!”

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya added, “Jhoom Sharaabi is not your regular dance number, it’s a full-on uncle anthem! We wanted to capture that enthusiastic yet carefree energy that comes out when the uncles hit the dance floor. Ajay sir absolutely nailed that vibe. He is smooth, cool, and completely in rhythm! Honey’s beats made it even more infectious.”

Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" has been produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.

The core cast of the drama includes Ajay, Rakul, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in significant roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor