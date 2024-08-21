Yo Yo Honey Singh declares himself a true ‘Lahori’, take a look inside

Mumbai, Aug 21 Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is known for ‘Blue Eyes’, ‘Angrezi Beat’, ‘Brown Rang’ and others, has said that he is a true Lahori when it comes to food choices.

The rapper recently took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of his culinary indulgence, the kheer.

He wrote on the picture, “Heer nahi toh kheer sahi. I’m a true Lahori when it comes to food”.

Yo Yo Honey Singh hails from Hoshiarpur in Punjab which is 150 kms away from Lahore in Pakistan. The two cities on either sides of the border share similar culinary history.

The rapper, who predominantly raps in Punjabi, started his career in 2003, and broke out on the scene 2011 with his songs like ‘Angrezi Beat’, ‘Brown Rang’, ‘Dope Shope’ and others.

He made his foray into Bollywood in 2012 with the Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Cocktail’ in which his track ‘Angrezi Beat’ was reused.

The rapper witnessed the peak of his career in 2014 when he was virtually on the album of every Bollywood film and a steady flow of his singles. He even worked with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Chennai Express’ for the song ‘Lungi Dance’. He made his acting foray in Bollywood with the box-office dud 'Expose'.

However, the rapper went into a downward spiral during 2015, which he later described as a tough time as he shared that he suffered from bipolar disorder.

The fall of Yo Yo Honey Singh fell concurrent with the rise of Badshah, who was incidentally Honey’s collaborator in the past. While Badshah continued on his meteoric rise, Honey has since then tried to make a comeback only to leave his fans disappointed. In fact, Badshah and Honey also had a feud which they later resolved amicably.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor