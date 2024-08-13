Yo Yo Honey Singh excited about his upcoming album 'Glory'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to come up with his new album 'Glory'.

'Glory' has an international element to it as Honey collaborated with global artistes for the album. The album in collaboration with artists from Latin America to Western Europe to Indian folk singers features a vibrant collection of tracks that blend genres and styles, showcasing Honey Singh's signature flair for catchy hooks and infectious rhythms, as per the information shared by the project's team.

Excited about the album, Honey Singh said, "GLORY is like a musical diary of my journey over the years, blending sounds and styles that defy limits. This album is all about crossing borders and setting new trends. Dropping it on the 10th anniversary of Desi Kalakaar adds an extra layer of magic. Trust me, this is going to be a musical explosion!"

The album is created under the label of T-Series.

Sharing what the audience can expect from the album, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "We've always been about breaking barriers and delivering the extraordinary. GLORY is not just another album; it's a monumental statement of our passion for pushing musical boundaries. Reuniting with Honey Singh after all these years is beyond thrilling, and we can't wait for everyone to experience this epic album."

'Glory' album will be out on August 26.

