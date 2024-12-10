‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ trailer shows rapper’s brush with fame, his downfall and subsequent rise

Mumbai, Dec 10 The trailer of the upcoming streaming documentary ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’, based on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was unveiled on Tuesday. The documentary showcases the journey of the iconic music sensation.

The trailer offers a peek into Honey Singh’s rise as the pioneer of desi hip-hop and Punjabi pop music in India, the struggles that forced him into hiatus, and his fight to reclaim his space in the music industry.

It chronicles his meteoric rise to fame to his sudden disappearance and subsequent struggles, and his comeback to mainstream music.

Talking about the documentary, Honey Singh said, “For years, there have been countless conjectures about me in the media, and I have never really shared my side of the story. This documentary is the right opportunity to tell my story. My fans have always stood by me, even in my absence, and for that, I am eternally grateful. This docu-film on Netflix goes beyond the spotlight to reveal the real me, the highs, the lows, and everything in between. I'm excited to finally share my journey with the world”.

The documentary is helmed by Mozez Singh, who is known for his work on the medical-thriller series ‘Human’, and is produced by the Oscar-winning production house Sikhya Entertainment. It feature never-before-seen moments from the rapper’s personal and professional life, including heartfelt accounts from his family, friends, and collaborators.

Mozez Singh said, “It has been a privilege to make this film. Honey has given me unprecedented access into his life and the fact that he has trusted me with his story has been a real moment of truth for me, not just as a filmmaker but as a human being too. I’m very proud of FAMOUS and I hope the world will love watching it as much as I have loved making it. And lastly, a big thank you to Netflix and Sikhya for the opportunity and to my editor Deepa Bhatia for supporting my vision”.

‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ is set to drop on December 20 on Netflix.

