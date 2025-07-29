Yo Yo Honey Singh recalls the ‘glorious days’ of Mafia Mundeer

Mumbai, July 29 Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took a trip down memory lane and recalled his Mafia Mundeer days.

Taking to Instagram, Honey Singh shared a picture of himself sitting on a couch looking sharp in a maroon suit.

For the caption, he wrote: “I dont believe in revenge, i believe in punishment. They are two different things - Never forget that i am the founder of MAFIA MUNDEER #gloriousdays#yoyohoneysingh. (sic).”

Mafia Mundeer was a platform pioneered and created by Honey Singh. His initial thought regarding the platform was to incorporate different artists who would come together to sing, perform, record and release their tracks with nobody being legally bounded.

The name was coined by Singh and Raj Brar, who taught Honey Singh about how to write songs. The platform has since become notable as it included artists such as Raftaar, Ikka, Lil Golu, Alfaaz, Money Aujla, J Star, Leo Grewal and Ninja.

In other news, Honey Singh joined hands with actress Shehnaaz Gill for a promotional song for the upcoming Punjabi film “Ikk Kudi.”

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the shoot. In the first image, the two personalities are sitting on a bench and are seen laughing. The other images showed the actress sporting cornrows hairstyle and a well-sculpted orange and black dress paired with knee length boots.

She captioned the post: “@yoyohoneysingh ‘s humour is so desi”

Honey Singh too shared a closeup image of Shehnaaz and wrote: “We made this jatti looks jamaican Promotional song for movie Ekk kudi @shehnaazgill (sic)”.

Talking about the Punjabi film, “ "Ikk Kudi" is produced by Shehnaaz and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron.

Shehnaaz rose to stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. It was her chemistry with the winner and late star Sidharth Shukla, which was loved by the audiences and were fondly referred to as “SidNaaz”.

It was in 2015, when Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor