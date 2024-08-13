Yo Yo Honey Singh says his album 'Glory' is like a musical diary of his journey

Mumbai, Aug 13 Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is all geared up for the release of his homegrown international album titled 'Glory', calling it a 'musical diary' of his journey over the years, blending sounds and styles that defy limits.

The electrifying album 'Glory' is set to revolutionise the music industry and set the music scene ablaze with tracks that are destined to become anthems for the youth.

"'Glory' is like a musical diary of my journey over the years, blending sounds and styles that defy limits. This album is all about crossing borders and setting new trends. Dropping it on the 10th anniversary of 'Desi Kalakaar' adds an extra layer of magic. Trust me, this is going to be a musical explosion," said Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The album is a testament to Honey Singh's unparalleled talent, blending his signature style with fresh addictive beats and lyrics that will resonate with music lovers across generations.

T-Series' Bhushan Kumar said: "We’ve always been about breaking barriers and delivering the extraordinary. 'Glory' is not just another album, it’s a monumental statement of our passion for pushing musical boundaries. Reuniting with Honey Singh after all these years is beyond thrilling, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience this epic album."

Packed with 18 genre-bending tracks, from heart-pounding hip hop to fire-spitting rap, 'Glory' is set to rock international charts with its ultimate mix of sounds and multilingual vibes.

The songs are titled as: 'Millionaire', 'Jatt Mehkma', 'High on Me', 'Fuck Them', 'Bonita', 'Hide It', 'Malamaal', 'Rounds N Ring', 'Lapata', 'Payal', 'Caliente', '6 AM', 'Majnoonh', 'Sheeshe Wali Chuni', 'Shamaan De Vele', 'Beeba', 'Chhori', and 'Rap God'.

The album in collaboration with artists from Latin America to Western Europe to Indian folk singers features a vibrant collection of tracks that blend genres and styles, showcasing Honey's signature flair for catchy hooks and infectious rhythms.

The album will be released on August 26.

