Yo Yo Honey Singh unveils trailer of Amit Bhadana's web series 'SSC'

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on Friday unveiled the trailer of YouTuber Amit Bhadana's upcoming web series 'SSC' at the Siri Fort Auditorium here.

Presented by Amit Bhadana and Adda 247, the series is written, directed, acted, and produced by Amit Bhadana himself.

The series promises to offer a compelling narrative, exploring the emotional depths of individuals dealing with exam failures. Bhadana's unique storytelling, rooted in relatable themes, has earned him a dedicated fanbase, and 'SSC' is expected to be another feather in his cap.

The series is all set to stream on Amit Bhadana's YouTube channel from October 12.

Talking at the launch Yo Yo Honey Singh said, "I've known Amit for a long time, and he's like family to me. I've watched him grow, and I must say, his journey has been truly remarkable. What sets him apart is his commitment to clean content. He relies on his exceptional writing and acting skills to captivate the audience. I have no doubt that he will keep entertaining us and serving as an inspiration to many."

Talking about the series Amit Bhadana said, "Firstly I would like to thank Yo Yo Honey Singh for graciously agreeing to launch the trailer. He has always been an inspiration to me. This series is very special to me as it reflects my own experiences. I hope 'SSC' resonates with the viewers and inspires them. I am thankful for the support of my fans, Adda 247, and everyone who has been part of my journey."

Bhadana took to Instagram and shared the trailer which he captioned, "SSC OFFICIAL TRAILER OUT NOW."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyDiBQXhQlE/

Amit has performed in a string of viral music videos too. Right from 'Parichay' which sees Amit narrate his life story, 'Father Saab' which features famous rapper King, and 'Aatmvishwas' which sees him join hands with Badshah, Amit's music videos have fetched views in millions. Amit has also starred in YouTube shows like 'Mera Junior' and 'LLB'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor