Yoga has been integral part of my life: Sumona Chakravarti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Actor Sumona Chakravarti swears by yoga for focus and flexibility.

Ahead of International Yoga Day, Sumona opened up about her love for yoga.

"Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years now. It's not just a practice but a way of life that has grounded me, strengthened me, and brought immense peace amidst life's challenges. On this Yoga Day, I encourage everyone to explore its power and discover the profound joy it can bring," she said.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world on June 21, following the initiave taken by India at the United Nations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sumona is currently in Romania for the shoot of Colors' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', which is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Earlier on Thursday, Rohit took to Instagram and shared how the stunt-based show makes him relive his teen days."KHATRON KE KHILADI RAW AND REAL STUNTS... THAT'S WHAT I LIKE ABOUT MY SHOW... Makes me relive my teen as a stuntman.@colorstv," he added.

Rohit also shared a few pictures from the sets. The first picture shows Rohit casually walking on set, while the second showcases him in the midst of a daring stunt involving a truck and a flaming car. In the 14th season, celebrities like Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani and Sumona Chakravarti have participated.

Recently, Aditi penned a note of gratitude for Rohit Shetty. Aditi Sharma shared a photo with KKK 14 host Rohit Shetty and wrote, "@itsrohitshetty sir, your unwavering motivation,infectious sense of fun, innate kindness, and calm demeanor make you an inspiration to all. Working with you on Khatron Ke Khiladi has been nothing but an incredible experience! Thank you for everything."

