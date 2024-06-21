"Yoga is for the internal strength": Subhash Ghai on International Yoga Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : On International Yoga Day, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai talked about the relevance of Yoga and how with the efforts and initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, foreign countries recognized its importance.

Speaking toon the significance of Yoga, Ghai, who was the helmer of several cult Bollywood hits such as 'Karma', 'Saudagar' and 'Ram Lakhan', among others, said, "Our Prime Minister, 10 years ago, started International Yoga Day in foreign countries. And after that, he had urged all the citizens of the country that we should celebrate June 21 as the annual day of yoga."

The International Yoga Day celebration was organised at Whistling Woods International in Mumbai. It was attended by Meghna Ghai and Jackie Shroff.

He added, "As in Whistling Woods we train all the creative minds and the creative mind is very important for the artist's mind. Their concentration, meditative power and internal power need to be very strongly developed. So we thought that yoga was a very important subject for our children. So, I am very happy that we celebrate every year on June 21 at Whistling Woods with all students, faculty, and management."

On talking about the difference between doing workouts in the gym and yoga, he shared, "Gym is more for the bodybuilding. But yoga is more for mental building. Yoga is very important for mental health. Yoga is for the internal strength. So you should understand the difference between gym and yoga. I go to the gym, I do yoga, and I also walk. I take care of all three things."

The occasion highlighted the significance of yoga and showcased cultural performances, emphasizing the importance of health and wellness through yoga practices.

Ghai is a well-known director and producer. His most notable works include 'Kalicharan', 'Vishwanath', 'Karz',' Hero',' Vidhaata',' Meri Jung', 'Khal Nayak', 'Pardes', 'Taal', among others.

