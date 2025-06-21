"Yoga is important in every job": Subhash Ghai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : On the occasion of International Yoga Day and World Music Day, filmmaker Subhash Ghai's creative institute Whistling Woods International marked the day with a special celebration in Mumbai.

While speaking toon Saturday, Ghai highlighted the unique coincidence of both days falling on the same date and shared how yoga and music are deeply connected, not just in art but in all aspects of life.

"It's quite a coincidence that today is both Yoga Day and Music Day," Ghai said. "There is a strong connection between yoga and music... not just music, but yoga is now important in every creative job and every profession."

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 across the globe. This year marked the 11th edition, with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health." The theme reflects India's message of harmony between human and environmental health. The day encourages the practice of yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual wellness.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony." The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations. Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

World Music Day, on the other hand, is also observed on June 21. It celebrates the power of music across cultures and communities, promoting free and accessible music performances worldwide.

