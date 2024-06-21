"Yoga is journey of the self," says Anupam Kher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : On the occasion of International Yoga Day, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a special video with glimpses of him performing Yoga.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a video aiming to raise awareness about the relevance of Yoga among his fans and followers.

He wrote in the caption, "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self! "Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all of you on International Yoga Day. My salute to all my yoga gurus. #InternationalYogaDay"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga and said the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward for the last 10 years.

PM Modi performed Yoga at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on J-K, on International Day of Yoga on Friday.

While addressing an event in Srinagar, the Prime Minister said that India's proposal regarding the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations was supported by 177 nations.

"Today, from the land of Kashmir, I congratulate everyone around the world on International Yoga Day! Ten years ago, I proposed the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations. India's proposal was supported by 177 nations, which is a record in itself. In 2015, on Kartavyapath in Delhi, 35,000 people performed Yogasanas together," he said.

This year's event underscores Yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year's celebrations will span across the Nation, with a notable event termed "Yoga for Space", wherein all the centres and units of ISRO will have programs on the practice of CYP or common Yoga Protocol. Globally, Embassies and Indian Missions abroad will join the celebrations, reflecting yoga's widespread influence.

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, Kher will be next seen 'Tanvi The Great'

Anupam announced the film on his social media handle.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Apart from this, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.

