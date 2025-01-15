Yogendra Vikram Singh reveals his 'Bas Itna Sa Khwaab' co-star Rajashree 'broke the ice'

Mumbai, Jan 15 At the moment, television actor Yogendra Vikram Singh is seen sharing the screen with Rajashree Thakur in Zee TV's show "Bas Itna Sa Khwaab". As the viewers continue to shower praises on their electrifying chemistry, Yogendra Vikram Singh revealed that Rajashree Thakur made sure to break the ice as soon as they met.

Talking about the show and his co-star Rajashree, Yogendra Vikram Singh was quoted saying, “For me, my journey on Bas Itna Sa Khwaab really started off well, especially when Rajashree and I shot outdoors for the first time in Kanpur. Being in a new environment, away from the usual sets, gave us a chance to connect better. During this time, Rajashree played a big role in making things easier. I was initially a bit nervous about how we’d connect, but Rajashree quickly put me at ease by breaking the ice when we met. She treated me like a friend right from the start, which helped establish a solid foundation for our on-screen chemistry. Her kind and warm nature made it easy for me to feel comfortable, fostering a sense of trust and friendship that has only grown stronger as we continue working together.”

Yogendra Vikram Singh and Rajashree Thakur are seen reprising the role of Shikhar and Avani on "Bas Itna Sa Khwaab" respectively. Financed by Zee Studios, the show is an official remake of Zee Marathi's TV series "Tu Chal Pudha."

While Agastaya Jain, Priya Ramnathan, and Vishakha Peeyush are on board the team as writers, the screenplay has been provided by Lakshmi Jaykumar. The cast of "Bas Itna Sa Khwaab" also includes Bhumika Gurung, Sandeep Sharma, Raanav Sharma, Veronica Sharma, Samta Sagar, Isha Dheerwani, and Jairoop Jeevan in prominent roles, along with others. The show premiered on Zee on 3rd December 2024.

