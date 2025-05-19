Yosuke Kubozuka to star in 'Gomusin'

Los Angeles [US], May 19 : Yosuke Kubozuka has come on board for Gomusin, a Japan-UK-South Korea-set film, which will go on floors next year.

As per Deadline, 'Gomusin' will be the first project from Average Plus Productions, a new label set up by former Fremantle drama exec Nastasja Borgeot. Japan's Generation 11 is on board as a co-production partner on the movie, which Bryerly Long will direct.

Kubozuka, a Japanese Academy Award winner, is known for roles in HBO's Tokyo Vice, BBC and Netflix co-production Giri/Haji, and Martin Scorsese movie Silence.

As per Deadline, Gomusin will "follow Amiya, a British woman of Japanese and Korean descent. She receives a mysterious package at her London home addressed to her late father; it contains a gomusin, an old Korean shoe engraved with the word 'Tokyo'. She travels to Japan to unravel the mystery and crosses paths with Akio (Kubozuka), a Japanese man of Korean descent and with his own hidden past."

"Gomusin relates to a seldom-discussed chapter of Japanese history, one that I find deeply fascinating," Borgeot said of the film, which is based her original idea. "It is a narrative marked by pain, but more importantly, by the quiet strength that led to reconciliation and harmony. The stories from this period continue to echo through the generations, subtly shaping the cultural and political landscape of the region today."

