"You always amaze me": Katrina Kaif gushes over husband Vicky Kaushal's performance in 'Bad Newz'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Katrina Kaif can't stop gushing over her husband Vicky Kaushal for his performance in 'Bad Newz' and penned a special note for him and the rest of the film's team.

Sharing the poster of the film, Katrina on her Instagram story wrote, "And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry..... @vickykaushal09 u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen @ammyvirk Just loved you in every scene @tripti dimri you are just (used star eyed emoji) Congratulations to@bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @karanjohar."

Makers of the film organised a special screening of the movie for the members of the film fraternity on Thursday night.

The screening was attended not only by the cast and crew of the film but also by the family members of Vicky, who also came to cheer for him. Vicky arrived at the screening with his wife and actor Katrina Kaif.

Sunny and their parents also attended the screening.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven!

'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Meanwhile, at a recent Bad Newz promotional event in Delhi, Vicky addressed the pregnancy rumours about Katrina and termed it 'speculations.'

He said, "Good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh [The good news that you are talking about], we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when there is good news, we will definitely share with you)"

Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk are also part of 'Bad Newz'.

