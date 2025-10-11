"You and your life have taught us so much": Anupam Kher wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Legendary actor Anupam Kher has wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. Calling Big B his inspiration, he shared that he learned a lot from him while working with him on films such as 'Aakhree Raasta' and 'Uunchai'.

Taking to his Instagram, Kher posted a video sharing how Big B motivated him to stay dedicated to work. "Respected Amit ji! Happy birthday to you! You and your life have taught us so much! Not only in the acting field! Rather about the many aspects of life too! May Lord Shankar always keep you happy and healthy! And give you long life," the 'Emergency' actor wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPqO26TgpQk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher is known for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Buddha Mar Gaya', 'A Wednesday!' , 'Baby', 'M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Metro... In Dino'. He played Manmohan Singh in 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. The film was released in 2019.

Kher's directorial venture 'Tanvi The Great', starring Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role, explores themes of courage, autism, and the Indian armed forces. Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, the film received international recognition during its festival run in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston.

Kher was recently seen in 'The Bengal Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri. He played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for his performances in films such as 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Don', 'Trishul', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Coolie', 'Silsila', 'Yaarana', 'Kaalia', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Shakti', 'Aakhree Raasta', 'Shahenshah' and 'Agneepath'.

Big B also made his impact in regional cinema with films such as Gujarati comedy drama, 'Fakt Purusho Mate', Telugu epic science-fiction, 'Kalki 2898 AD', and Tamil action drama, 'Vettaiyan', also starring Rajinikanth.

He is a recipient of several accolades, including National Film Awards and sixteen Filmfare Awards.

