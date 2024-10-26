"You and your safety are important": Actor Vijay's message for volunteers ahead of party's first state conference

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 : Actor-turned-politician Vijay has made an important announcement to his volunteers ahead of the first state conference of his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, Vijay shared a statement asking volunteers to prioritize safety while attending the event.

Vijay wrote, "To the comrades in my heart, hello. Some things like names have to be repeated. I am going to reiterate here what was said in the letters. Because you and your safety are important to me in all aspects, so you all should be very careful about conference travel safety. Better to avoid cycling. I say this for your safety."

Speaking on the need to avoid disturbing the public and follow traffic rules while traveling to the conference the actor shared, "Similarly, they should come without disturbing the public or the traffic on the coming routes. In addition to focusing on traffic regulations, association volunteers and private security forces for convention work, full cooperation should also be given to police safety protocols."

"I will come to the conference with your safe journey in mind. You should also come with that in mind," wrote the actor.

The party is set to hold its first state conference on October 27.

Actor Vijay entered into politics and announced the name of his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazham, in February this year.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are expected to be held in 2026.

