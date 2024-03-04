"You are a legend": Sanjay Dutt poses with Sachin Tendulkar after attending Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Actor Sanjay Dutt, who attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar, met legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after so long.

Sanjay Dutt and Sachin Tendulkar were among the guests invited to the wedding celebrations alongside several other celebrities.

Sanjay took to Instagram and shared the picture featuring himself and Sachin along with a caption, which read, "Dear @sachintendulkar it was amazing to have met you after so long, was lovely to meet your family as well, you are a legend and will always be one."

Sanjay was seen in his casual outfit while Sachin was all decked up in traditional attire.

As soon as the photo was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Two legend One frame."

Another user commented, "Legend with Legend."

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Guests from all around the world were in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

These include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma attended the celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dutt will be seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty.

