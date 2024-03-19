"You are a sweetheart": Kapil Sharma drops candid picture with Ed Sheeran

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 : Comedian Kapil Sharma, on Tuesday, dropped a picture with British singer Ed Sheeran and called him a 'Sweetheart'.

Kapil took to Instagram and shared a photo where he can be seen posing happily with Ed Sheeran.

Along with the post, he wrote, "We always love your songs @teddysphotos but after meeting you we love you more. you are a sweetheart. Can't wait to show the World the humorous side of yours. lots of love n best wishes always my friend."

Kapil hosted a grand party for Ed Sheeran. The party was attended by Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Pooran Singh and Munawar Faruqui, among several others.

Filmmaker Farah Khan threw a grand party for him at one of the most posh restaurants in Mumbai on Friday night. From actor Hrithik Roshan to director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Madhuri Dixit, the who's who of Bollywood gathered together under one roof to party with the 'Perfect' hitmaker.

Ed also attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he can be seen teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

On Tuesday, Ed met actor Ayushmann Khurrana as well. Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran taste his mother's homemade pinni.

Talking about his meeting with the 'Perfect' hitmaker, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artist for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone to our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"

Ayushmann also shared a picture with Ed Sheeran.

Ed is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act.

