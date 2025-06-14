"You are an original piece of life...": Anupam Kher celebrates wife Kirron Kher's birthday with loving post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Actor Anupam Kher has once again won hearts with his heartfelt birthday wishes for his wife, actress Kirron Kher.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a beautiful collection of pictures that captured moments of joy with Kirron, including images of the couple together, as well as with their family.

In his emotional tribute, Anupam expressed his love and admiration for his wife with a warm, affectionate note.

Alongside the carousel of photos, Anupam wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! Every year, finding new pics to post on your birthday is a difficult task. But then I almost post the same pics every year. Because they are the best representatives of who you are. Funny, beautiful, elegant, impulsive, loving, kind, compassionate, not so patient, fun-loving and an original piece of life. May God give you a long and HEALTHY life. May you always be happy and peaceful! Love and prayers always!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam and Kirron tied the knot in 1985, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey together.

Before marrying Anupam, Kirron was married to businessman Gautam Berry and had a son, Sikandar Kher, in 1981.

While he celebrated his wife's special day, Anupam Kher has also been busy with exciting new projects.

The actor recently announced the release of his fourth book, titled 'Different But No Less', which is expected to offer inspiring insights into his experiences and philosophy of life.

In addition to his literary endeavours, Anupam is gearing up for the release of his directorial venture, 'Tanvi The Great', set to hit theatres on July 18.

The film stars an ensemble cast, including Karan Tacker, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, and Iain Glen.

It also boasts sound design by the renowned Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

The film is produced under Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor