'You are born for the dance floor', Shahid heaps praises on Adrija Sinha

Mumbai, Feb 8 Actor Shahid Kapoor, who appeared on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', praised young diva Adrija Sinha, saying she has immense talent, and is born for the dance floor.

In the 'Love Special' episode, the show saw a flurry of festivities for Valentine's Week, wherein the contestants expressed their definition of love through captivating performances.

Ace actor and comedian Javed Jaffery, who had introduced the country to break-dance, appeared on the episode as a special guest, while Shahid and Kriti Sanon made an appearance to promote their film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Topping the score chart week after week, Adrija, along with choreographer Akash Thapa, created magic once again with their performance on the song 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' from 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

The duo stunned one and all with their break-dance act as they performed wearing feet wheels, setting a new benchmark in the competition.

Shahid said: "All I can say is that today is the day when the fan dances better than the artiste; my eyes couldn't move away from Adrija throughout the act. Adrija, you owned it. Every beat, every step, every expression of yours, I could feel the dance bursting out from within you."

"You have immense talent and you were born for the dance floor.

Kriti shared: "This was incredible, what a performance! I absolutely loved every moment of it. The way you danced, your energy, and your facial expressions were amazing. I'm truly a fan. In ‘Laal Peeli Ankhiya’, at one moment, you were playful with your tongue out, and the next, you were like a firecracker."

"I could never imagine an act like this on this song. I think this is one of the best acts that I have seen on a live stage," added Kriti.

Javed expressed his desire to perform alongside the talented Adrija.

Together, they set the stage on fire as they grooved to the beats of ‘Tare Gin Gin’.

Javed also presented Adrija with the coveted 'BOO' tag.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' airs on Sony.

