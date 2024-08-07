'You are gold, iron, steel': Alia Bhatt shows support for Vinesh Phogat after Olympics setback

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : The Indian film industry has united in support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 finals for being 'overweight.'

The decision, announced just minutes before the finals, left many heartbroken, including several Bollywood stars who took to social media to express their solidarity with the Indian grappler.

Actor Alia Bhatt has also voiced her support, calling Vinesh Phogat a "champion for ages".

Expressing that Vinesh as well as the whole country are 'heartbroken' by her disqualification, the 'Raazi' actor said nothing can take away her courage, resilience and the hardships she has been through.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, "Vinesh Phogat, you are an inspiration to the entire nation. Nothing can take away your resilience, nothing can take away your courage and nothing can take away the hardships you've been through to create history! Today you must be heartbroken to say the least and we are heartbroken with you. But woman you are gold- you are iron and you are steel! Nothing can take that away from you! A champion for the ages! There is no one like you.

Apart from Alia, other Bollywood celebs, including Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Sonakshi Sinha, also voiced their support.

Farhan took to his Instagram account to share a picture of Vinesh and wrote, "Dear @vineshphogat .. One can only try and imagine how devastated you must be but still not fully understand. Heartbroken for you that the quest ended like this. But please know that we are all very proud of you and all you have done for the sport. You will always be a champion and an inspiration to millions. Keep your chin up."

Director Zoya Akhtar added her voice, sharing an Instagram post that read, "Champion @vineshphogat You are gold! What you have achieved is beyond medals. So proud. So inspired." Dia Mirza commented, 'Absolutely."

Actress Sonakshi Sinha also shared an Instagram post for Phogat expressing her heartbreak.

She wrote, "Unbelievable! I can't imagine how you're feeling right now and don't know what to say except you were, are, and always will be a champion!! @vineshphogat."

Actress Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to express her support, writing, "This is heartbreaking but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now! @vineshphogat."

Bhumi Pednekar also shared her sentiments on Instagram, stating, "You are and will always be a winner @vineshphogat Itni jaan aur himmat bahut kam mein hoti hai," highlighting Phogat's courage and strength.

Rakul Preet Singh, shared her feelings on Instagram Stories, simply noting, "Heartbreaking," accompanied by a broken heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and sought firsthand information from PT Usha on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback, sources said.

The Prime Minister asked the IOA President to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh's case.

He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh, the sources said.

As India grapples with this setback, the nation can continue to hope for medals from the athletics arena.

Avinash Sable is set to compete in the 3000-meter Steeplechase final on Thursday, with the race starting at 1:13 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Additionally, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will compete in the Women's 49 KG category later tonight, and wrestler Antim Panghal will enter her Round of 16 bout in the Women's Freestyle 53 KG category later in the day.

Neeraj Chopra, the gold medalist in Tokyo Olympics, will have his eyes on the podium again in the finals tomorrow.

Indian Men's Hocket Team will also play for the bronze medal match against Spain on Thursday.

So far, India has secured three medals at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting events.

