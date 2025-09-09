"You are my artist of the year": Lady Gaga praises fiance Michael Polansky for supporting her work

Washington DC [US], September 9 : Pop queen Lady Gaga, who won four MTV Video Music Awards during the September 7 ceremony, shared a special message for her fiance, Michael Polansky, E! News reported.

Michael helped produce her latest album, 'Mayhem'.

"Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with youtalking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined," Gaga wrote on Instagram. "I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy," E! News reported.

She added, "It fills my heart with happiness how much you love them because we get to love them every day togetheryou care as much as I do about people feeling seen in the world."

Gaga also praised Michael for supporting her work always, as per the outlet.

"I'm forever grateful for how much you love and fight for me," she shared. "You work so so hard with me from dawn till dusk every day living the music, performances, and plans with your blood sweat and tears to see it through every step of the way this year I am the luckiest girl alive," E! News reported.

"I love you endlessly," Gaga continued. "Having your creative partnership in our art, business and in loveis a love I've never known. I know you to be a man of many talents, a true renaissance man, your mind and kind heart are what make you shine. I have seen there's nothing you can't do."

Referencing the VMA for Artist of the Year, she won, Gaga added, "You are MY artist of the year. And the love of my life. Thank you for making all our MAYHEM dreams come true. I love you," E! News reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Meanwhile, on Sunday, she won a prestigious award at the 2025 MTV VMAs. In her acceptance speech, Gaga reflected on the power of art to inspire as she took home the award for artist of the year.

"I thought about what it means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding. Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone's heart, where it grows its roots, and reminding them to dream," she said.

She continued, "Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, and release at any turn. It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community."Gaga noted that she hoped that as people "navigate through the mayhem of daily life, you are reminded of the importance of the art of your life that you can count on yourself and your simple skills to keep you whole, your rehearsal, your discipline, your craft deserves to be rewarded for its passion."

"The way you move through your life is iconic and rare. It is entirely yours," she added. "I dedicate this award to the audience. You very much deserve a stage to shine on, and I give you all my applause. Thank you, Little Monsters, my fans, for always supporting me and always supporting the monster in me," she added.

Gaga also delivered a pre-recorded performance at the gala night.

