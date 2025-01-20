"You are one in a billion": Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Chris Martin gives shoutout to him during his Mumbai concert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given a heartwarming response to Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin after he gave a special shoutout to him during his second concert in Mumbai on Sunday.

In the video that went viral on social media, he can be heard saying "Shah Rukh Khan forever".

Now King Khan has responded to him with a special message, calling Chris "one in a billion". Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, "Look at the stars...look how they shine for you....and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special....like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!!"

He shared a video from his concert with the caption "Chris Martin forever & ever"

Recently, Indian singer Jasleen Royal joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, on stage for a heartfelt duet of "We Pray", a track from the band's latest album Moon Music.

Jasleen added a charm to Coldplay's concert at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Jasleen opened the show with a soulful performance of her song "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", captivating the audience.

Sharing highlights of the memorable evening on Instagram, Jasleen posted clips of her performance and rehearsals. Dressed in a shimmering black outfit with smoky makeup and wavy hair, she looked stunning as she played the piano and sang to loud cheers from the crowd.

Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, "Thank you Mumbai, I love you."

The evening was filled with surprises, with Chris Martin infusing a uniquely Indian flavour into the concert.

The concert featured several surprises. Chris Martin charmed fans by reading placards held by the audience, saying "Shukriya" and even shouting "Jai Shri Ram," which drew enthusiastic applause. Curious about the phrase, Martin asked fans what it meant.

Adding a playful twist, Martin gave a shoutout to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. During one of the final songs, he joked, "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. He says he needs to bowl at me now." Although Bumrah didn't appear, the mention thrilled the crowd.

The concert was a sensory extravaganza featuring Coldplay classics like Fix You and A Sky Full of Stars.

Before the event, Chris Martin and his partner, actor Dakota Johnson, visited the Shri Babulnath Temple in traditional Indian attire, adding a spiritual touch to their trip.

Coldplay's India tour continues with performances in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's work front, in the coming months, SRK will be seen headlining 'King' film.

