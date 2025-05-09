'You Are Our Heroes': Bollywood Stars Salute Indian Armed Forces in Wake of Pakistan Attacks

Pakistan tried to strike several regions in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan, resulting in countermeasures and a complete blackout, which is why social media is flooded with visuals from these areas. Bollywood stars prayed for the country's safety and well-being during this time, and they also showed their support for the country. They also paid tribute to the Indian Army's bravery in their messages, expressing their sincere thanks and pride in the country's courageous soldiers. Actors like Anushka Sharma, Richa Chadha, Vir Das, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and many others thanked the armed forces and expressed their gratitude.

Anushka Sharma posted on Instagram, “Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind.”

Cricketer Virat Kohli posted on Instagram, "We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation. Jai Hind."



Actress and BJP leader, Kangana Ranaut, posted on Instagram stories, “Jammu On Target! Indian Air Defence. Neutralises Pakistan. Drone in #Jammu. Stay strong #Jammu.” In another story, she posted about S-400. She wrote, “Our Sudarshan Chakra -the S-400 Air Defence System - demolished the Pakistani air attack! Among the world's most powerful defence technologies, the S-400 deal was signed by PM Narendra Modi's govt with Russia in 2018 #OperationSindoor.”

Richa Chadha posted a story on Instagram stating, “It is not a match. It is not a game. War is sombre… Not everything needs comical commentary or a meme. Please be thoughtful. Some of us feel this anxiety in our bones. Pause for a second and think of the ppl residing near our borders.”

“To family, friends and more who sit in blackouts as we speak, thinking of you, praying for you. To those protecting them, we thank you. Gratitude, prayers and respect. Be safe, be strong,” posted Vir das on X.

Anil Kapoor praised the armed forces and called them heroes. He posted on Instagram, “All my gratitude and prayers for the brave women and men defending us. You are our heroes.”

Anupam Kher’s cousin sent him a video of the attack that he shot from his home. When the actor asked him about his well-being, he said that he trusts the Indian Army and there is nothing to be worried about. Anupam Kher posted the video on X and wrote, “My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, ‘Jai Mata Di! Bharat Mata Ki Jai! भैया! हम भारत में है! हम हिंदुस्तानी है।हमारी सुरक्षा भारतीय सेना और माता वैष्णो देवी कर रही है।आप टेंशन मत लो।वैसे भी कोई भी मिसाइल हम ज़मीन पर नहीं लगने दे रहे। जय माता की! भारत माता की जय (Brother! We are in India! We are Indians. Our safety is in the hands of the Indian Army and Mata Vaishno Devi. Don’t worry. Anyway, no missile is being allowed to hit the ground here) Jai Mata Di! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!’"

Pakistan made an attempt to target Jammu airport on Thursday, reported PTI and ANI. Several videos from Jammu show that a blackout was imposed in Kishtwar, while witnesses reported loud explosions and sirens in Jammu. This came one day after India demolished nine terror base camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor. In retaliation, numerous drones from Pakistan have been destroyed by Indian defensive systems. To warn the public, air raid sirens were also turned on at the same time. In a number of places, including Bhuj, Srinagar, Rajouri, and Amritsar, a total blackout has been implemented.