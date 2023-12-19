"You are the greatest GIFT to me": Sussanne Khan shares special birthday wish for boyfriend Arslan Goni

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Interior designer and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, penned a special wish for her boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne posted a video featuring adorable moments of the couple.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happpppppy HAPPIESSSSTTTTTT BIRTHDAY my Love... You are the greatest GIFT to me.. you make me HAPPPIERRRR than I ever thought possible.. your capacity to Give overwhelms me and so you make me a better person.. My Love.. we gonna Rock this Life with every cell in our soul.. come what may with every little bit of Fire in our bellies.. and spark in our heart.. let this journey begin.. coz Baybeee we just started off.. [?][?][?]thank you for Being YOUUUUUU... I Love you with EVERYTHING In me.. ALL I ever want is YOU. [?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?]."

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section to wish Arslan Goni.

Birthday boy Arslan Goni wrote, "Thank you my love [?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?]""

Arslan Goni's brother Aly Goni dropped heart and evil eye emojis.

One of the users wrote, "My two fav cuties "

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently shares their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.

