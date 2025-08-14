You are 'The Superstar' of the world, says actress Khushbu to Rajinikanth

Chennai, Aug 14 Actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar on Thursday congratulated Superstar Rajinikanth for completing 50 years in the film industry, saying he was "The Superstar" of the world.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself with actor Rajinikanth, with whom she has acted in a number of films, Khushbu wrote, "To our Hukum, wishing you many more 50s . Only you can hold the audience with this craze and love even after 50 years."

Going on to say that Rajinikanth continued to rule the hearts of the young and the old alike, she said, "Been so honoured to have shared the screen with you, learned from you, and loved you. @rajinikanth you are indeed the one and only, The SUPERSTAR of the world. Blessed to have known you and adore you Sir. #rajni#rajnism #superstar #50 years of Stardom."

Khushbu wasn't the only one who greeted Rajinikanth on the occasion of his landmark achievement. Earlier in the day, actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who worked with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the Hindi blockbuster 'Hum' almost 34 years ago, congratulated him, saying, Indian cinema was blessed to have him.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt post, Shilpa Shirodkar, who worked alongside superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth in the film, said, "I had the privilege of working with Rajini Sir at the very beginning of my career, and I must say it’s a memory I will cherish forever. Thank you, Rajini Sir, for instilling in me the values of hard work, discipline, and kindness, which I still hold very close to my heart. You are truly an inspiration to me and to all of us!"

The actress, who said that she considered working alongside him an honour, added, "You rule the industry with your style and the magic you create on screen and we can't wait for what's more to come! Congratulations on completing 50 years in the industry. Indian cinema is blessed to have you. Love you always, Shilpa Shirodkar @rajinikanth #50yearsofrajinikanth #hum".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor