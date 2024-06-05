"You are truly special": Shilpa Shetty pens adorable birthday wish for actor Amit Sadh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Wishing her 'Sukhee' co-star Amit Sadh on his birthday, actor Shilpa Shetty dropped an adorable message for him.

Taking to Instagram Story, Shilpa wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Amit. You are truly special, may your day be as amazing as you are."

She also shared a goofy picture with Amit from the sets of 'Sukhee', which was released last year.

'Sukhee' offers a captivating glimpse into the life of Sukhee, a devoted housewife who dedicates herself to her husband, her daughter, and father-in-law. However, her routine takes an unexpected turn when she receives an invitation to her school reunion. Eager to reconnect with an old friend played by Kusha Kapila and visit Delhi, Sukhee embarks on a thrilling adventure following a heated argument with her husband.The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy.

Amit has also launched his YouTube channel, where he will be sharing his month-long riding expedition journey in the first three episodes of the series called 'Motorcycle Saved My Life'.

The engaging and informative YouTube series covers Amit Sadh's experiences on his riding expedition right from soaking up the mountain sun to enjoying delicious local food, spending time with the locals at their homes and more while keeping the environment clean and protected by being extremely responsible.

In his journey, the actor travelled to various picturesque locales including Balasinor, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jispa, Prune, Padum and Leh Ladakh. With his series 'Motorcycle Saved My Life', the actor sheds light on the importance of riding and how it played a pivotal role in transforming his life.

Initiating conversations around nature and environmental protection, Amit said, "Riding is therapeutic for me and as the title of my series suggests 'Motorcycle Saved My Life', there was a time in my life where I needed some clarity and that's when my riding journey began. Through my rides, I got to experience nature closely, which played a crucial role in helping me feel better. That's why, today on this occasion of World Environment Day, I request everyone to look after and protect our nature and environment. Through my series, I also aim to promote healthy riding experiences because riding is something that you do not only for yourself but it is also your duty to stay responsible for the safety of others around you."

He added, "I'm excited and happy to share this journey with everyone. There's more to it, hopefully, more journeys and destinations. India is such a beautiful and diverse country, with places that are yet to be discovered by people and I hope they can see it through my eyes."

In the coming months, he will be seen in 'Pune Highway' and 'Main' among others that are yet to be announced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor