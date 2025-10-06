You Can Memorize PR Answers, But Can't Ask The Audience" – Adah Sharma Roasts PR Scripts At Surat Event

Adah Sharma's candid and playful moments continue to grab attention, especially after a recent event in Surat where she had fans in splits. During the interview, Adah asked the audience to help answer her questions, poking fun at the typical, rehearsed responses that celebrities often give. In a recently posted video where Adah is at an event in Surat ,fans are cheering for her while she is being asked questions on stage. She asks the audience for help for the answers while the media person gets miffed and takes the mike away from Adah.

Adah shares the video with a caption saying " PR se ratta maarke answers bol sakte ho but audience se nahi poonch sakte" the video has gone viral online. When asked Adah about it she says , "I think we shouldn't take ourselves so seriously.It was raining heavily and still so many people had gathered at the event so I wanted them to be part of the interview. The gentleman from the media didn't think it was a good idea because no one had done it before. So I did ask that by hearted answers given by a PR are allowed ? It was all in good humour. I think it's nice that people see my real side. In movies they get to see me in character speaking lines written in a script." Adah will next be seen in Reeta Sanyal season 2 , a superhero movie and playing a Devi in a trilingual South film