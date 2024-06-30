"You deserve sun, moon and stars": Sanjana Ganesan pens heartfelt note for hubby Jasprit Bumrah

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 30 : Jasprit Bumrah, who emerged as the 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2024 T20 World Cup edition, received congratulatory messages not only from his fans but also from his wife and broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana gave a shout-out to Team India over their historic win in Barbados against South Africa in the final match. However, the highlight of the post was her appreciation note for her husband and Indian pacer Bumrah.

"Words fall short when it comes to describing everything I felt, everything that happened and everything that went through my mind yesterday. It all still feels like a dream, but to see the team pull off what they did deserves many, many rounds of VERY loud and passionate applause. WORLD CHAMPIONS and deservedly so," she wrote.

"And to my husband, the epitome of resilience, hard work and brilliance, you deserve the sun, the moon and the stars in the sky. Everything you've been through, all the work you've put in, the fight you fight everyday to get better everyday is inspirational. Angad and I are so lucky to call you ours! Congratulations, this is just the beginning," Sanjana added.

Sanjana covered the entire tournament as one of the media broadcasters.

"As an Indian, as a wife, as a broadcaster and as a mother, this is a core memory. I'm going to hold this close to my heart for a very, very long time," she concluded.

After the win, Bumrah was seen draping the winner's medal around his son Angad. Wearing the national flag, Bumrah carried him around and played with him.

Following the game in the post-match presentation, Bumrah said, "Usually, I am the one who tries to keep my emotions in check and get the job done but today I do not have many words, I do not usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over. We were in trouble but we are really over the moon to win from that stage. My family is here, we came close last time and we got the job done, there is no better feeling than to get your team through in a game like this. It just felt good, tried to keep myself in a bubble and tried not to think too far ahead."

"When the big day comes, you have to do it, throughout the tournament I felt very clear. I always think about one ball and one over at a time, do not think too far ahead. Emotions can take over, it was taking over but you have to keep it in check but now that the game is over, it can come out and you can scream and shout. (When he was asked to bowl the 16th over) I saw the ball was a bit scuffed up and it would reverse a bit, thought which would be the most difficult shot for the batter and was able to execute it," he added.

In eight games, Bumrah took 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17, with the best bowling figures of 3/7. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

