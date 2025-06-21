"You don't need fancy gyms; it can start right at home...": Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani celebrate Yoga Day, urge youth to embrace wellness

New Delhi [India], June 21 : On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Bollywood couple- actress Rakul Preet Singh and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani marked their presence in the capital, voicing strong support for the Fit India Movement and highlighting yoga as an essential element of a healthy lifestyle.

Rakul Preet Singh, speaking at the event, described fitness as more than a routine. "Fitness is a way of life for both of us. It's not a shortcut, nor is it a solution just to stay slim. It's a way of life, and it's our passion. Wellness, fitness, yoga, it feels great to be connected with Fit India," she said.

She further expressed gratitude for being recognised as a Fit India Couple along with Jackky Bhagnani.

"It is an honour to be part of this journey and to receive the Fit India Couple recognition. We hope to inspire more people to embrace fitness and yoga in their daily lives. You don't need fancy gyms; it can start right at home," Rakul told ANI.

Jackky Bhagnani also echoed similar sentiments, praising the government's proactive approach to health and wellness.

Reflecting on his journey, he said, "I was once 150 kg and lost 75 kg. I wish I had this kind of motivation earlier. Under the leadership of Modi ji and with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya taking active steps, like organising 'Sunday on Cycle', it feels amazing to be a part of this change."

Speaking to ANI, Jackky further added, "The vision of PM Modi and Union Minister Mandaviya is truly inspiring. It's crucial for the youth of this country to prioritise health. We're proud to support such impactful initiatives."

Every year, the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on June 21. This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Yoga is for everyone beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness. Friends, I am truly delighted that we are gathered here in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress."

According to a United Nations statement, yoga strengthens the body, calms the mind, and fosters a heightened sense of awareness and responsibility in daily life.

This mindfulness allows one to choose healthier and more sustainable lifestyles. In 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. PM Modi first introduced the proposal in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.

