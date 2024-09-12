"You felt like big corporation breathing down neck of these filmmakers": Hugh Grant on why he declined few of high-budget films

Washington [US], September 12 : Actor Hugh Grant shared that he has been sceptical about being part of some big-budget projects and why he rejected certain roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I've turned down a few that I thought were insufficient in quality or independence allowed to the filmmakers, you felt like a big corporation was breathing down the neck of these filmmakers, and I don't want to make that decision," he said.

Grant added, "I asked them bluntly. I quizzed the directors. You can tell quite early on since you might have a few ideas about the part before you've signed up you suggest things, and you can tell if there's a lot of pushback from noncreative executives."

"Why didn't anyone do market research before?" he said. "I think that's what went wrong: Basically, people just thought, I don't want to see a film about this game. Why had no one asked the public?"

Talking about his next project, the ace star is all set to reprise his role as Daniel Cleaver in the fourth 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'.However, the actor shared that he was not so excited about his role before being associated with it.

He has previously declined to be part of 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby, "I really couldn't fit my character in he just didn't belong, so I stepped aside."

But he got connected to the script of the fourth installment of the film, "I loved the script it made me cry, and I wanted to help with this one," he said. "But really, there's no part for Daniel Cleaver in it at all. They wanted him in it, and in the end, they'd done something I wasn't crazy about."

Grant also wrote some scenes that the filmmakers included in the plot. As he mentioned, "It's absolutely the best Bridget Jones book, and I think it's very funny and very, very moving. I'm not in a lot, I did a week's work, that's it... But when you see the film, you'll be very moved."

Grant will appear in the film along with Renee Zellweger, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

