“You go shine on girl," says Karan Johar for Shanaya Kapoor as she is all set to be seen in Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Filmmaker Karan Johar heaps words of praise on Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor as she is all set to star in Mohanlal’s upcoming pan-India film ‘Vrushabha’. In his long post, he called her a “pure artist” and said that it's a learning opportunity for her.

He wrote on his Instagram handle, “Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion….”

He added that it is a great opportunity for her to work with megastar Mohanlal.

“This is such a brilliant opportunity for you … so much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much …#VRUSHABHA is a pan Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals … as family to you I am ever so grateful to the entire team for giving us this opportunity … thank you to the immensely talented #roshanmeka… to Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor… we are humbled and grateful to all of you….”

He shared his best wishes for her and wrote, “You go shine on girl… focus on the end goal and never be distracted by obstacles on your course! Your perseverance will guide you…. And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come..Love you …Karan"

Shanaya Kapoor replied to his post, saying, "I love you...thank you for always having my back and I can’t wait.."

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the film also features Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles.

Ektaa made an announcement about her film on the social media handle and wrote in the caption along with the picture of her, her father and actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

"Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

The action packed film is slated to release in 2024.

Shanaya will be making her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor