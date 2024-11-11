"You graciously lead, teach me how to be strong": Parineeti's birthday message for "Ragaii" is all about love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra's latest post on Instagram is dedicated to her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

As it's Raghav's birthday on Monday, Parineeti penned a love-filled note for her husband, thanking him for teaching her "how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love."

Fondly addressing Raghav as "Ragaii", she wrote, "Happiest bday my Ragaii. Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love. I promise to never stop learning from you."

"Everyone around me says it because its true, "they dont make gentlemen like you anymore". I'm glad God gave me the best one of them all (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #ChupaRustam)," she added.

Parineeti also dropped a cute video showcasing candid moments of herself and Raghav.

The clip shows how the couple is madly in love with each other despite being poles apart.

Parineeti's birthday wish for Raghav left netizens in awe.

Reacting to the post, actor Shilpa Shetty commented, "Too cute."

"How adorable," a user wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, Parineeti and Raghav attended the famous Maa Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi . They were accompanied by their parents.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Talking about Parineeti's work front, she was seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor